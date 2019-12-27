Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Short Interest Down 23.6% in December

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 74,320,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the November 28th total of 97,220,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $3,289,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 124,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.03. 4,111,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,856,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

