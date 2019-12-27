British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 561.88 ($7.39).

BLND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised British Land to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays downgraded British Land to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.56) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

LON:BLND opened at GBX 625 ($8.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 586.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 556.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of -9.19. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.47%.

In other news, insider William Jackson bought 1,995 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39) per share, with a total value of £11,211.90 ($14,748.62). Insiders have acquired 2,046 shares of company stock worth $1,150,557 in the last quarter.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

