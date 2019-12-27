Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.65.

BRX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Sunday, October 13th.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $292.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $165,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $455,070. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

