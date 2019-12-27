Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the November 28th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.