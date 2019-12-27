Brokerages Anticipate Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Actinium Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,089. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

