Brokerages Anticipate Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) will report ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check Cap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Check Cap posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Cap will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Check Cap.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42).

A number of brokerages have commented on CHEK. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Cap stock remained flat at $$1.75 during trading hours on Friday. 6,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $2.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. Check Cap has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 60,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

