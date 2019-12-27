Brokerages Anticipate GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. GreenSky posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.68 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. 5,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,752. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 129.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

