Brokerages Anticipate Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). Independence Contract Drilling reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independence Contract Drilling.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICD. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Shares of NYSE ICD opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.00. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 59.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

