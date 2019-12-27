Brokerages Anticipate Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) will report $2.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Microvision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.05 million. Microvision reported sales of $1.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microvision will report full year sales of $6.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 million to $6.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $37.95 million, with estimates ranging from $33.40 million to $42.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microvision.

Get Microvision alerts:

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Microvision had a negative net margin of 574.86% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $84.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Microvision has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.44.

In other Microvision news, Director Brian V. Turner acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 198,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,011.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,450 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microvision by 117.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microvision by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 92,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microvision by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 41,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microvision (MVIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.