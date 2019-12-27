Brokerages Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Announce Earnings of $4.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.80. SVB Financial Group reported earnings per share of $5.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $21.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.81 to $21.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $19.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.75 to $21.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Maxim Group reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,328 shares of company stock worth $3,652,381 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 122.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,042,000 after purchasing an additional 783,083 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,460,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 22,290.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 276,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after buying an additional 275,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,247.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after buying an additional 231,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 75.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,708,000 after buying an additional 179,108 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIVB traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,315. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.19. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $183.04 and a fifty-two week high of $259.95.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.