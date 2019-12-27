Brokerages Anticipate Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $608.67 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will report sales of $608.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $623.30 million and the lowest is $599.40 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $553.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $640.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $1,398,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,039.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $699,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,639.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,096 shares of company stock worth $4,193,844. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 62.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.99. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.