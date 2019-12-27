Brokerages Anticipate Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.69 Million

Analysts predict that Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) will announce $29.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Whitestone REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.30 million and the highest is $30.08 million. Whitestone REIT reported sales of $29.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will report full-year sales of $118.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $119.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $121.24 million, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $123.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whitestone REIT.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 13.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whitestone REIT (WSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.