Brokerages Expect Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $977.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.30, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,411.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $1,465,699.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,093,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,670 shares of company stock worth $32,080,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $50,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 67.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $235.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.33. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $140.86 and a 52-week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

