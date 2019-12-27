Brokerages Expect Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Infosys also reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 21.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 17.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 47,677 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Infosys by 23.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 499,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 94,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 19.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.28. 313,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,406,938. Infosys has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

