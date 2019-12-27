Brokerages Expect Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to announce sales of $23.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.80 million and the lowest is $23.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $16.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $78.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.60 million to $79.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $109.00 million, with estimates ranging from $106.70 million to $111.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,465,250.00. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $712,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,468.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,877 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,949. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $73.36 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $75.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

