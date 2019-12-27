Brokerages Expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) will report ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.60). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 372,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 246,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,877. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $635.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of -0.98.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.