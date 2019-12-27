Brokerages Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.09 Million

Analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post $70.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $70.41 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $87.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $317.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.16 million to $317.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $321.25 million, with estimates ranging from $317.80 million to $324.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

MXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 11,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $249,418.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,752.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at $580,937.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,735 shares of company stock worth $1,359,263. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 6,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1,273.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 99.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

