Brokerages Expect Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $844.01 Million

Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) to announce sales of $844.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $840.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $853.70 million. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $711.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.84.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $233.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.33. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $175.87 and a twelve month high of $260.63.

In other news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Sunday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total value of $345,731.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,614.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $2,785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 900,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,016,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,531 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

