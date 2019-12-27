Brokerages Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $963.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post sales of $963.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $956.00 million and the highest is $970.80 million. Snap-on posted sales of $952.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $169.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 36.58%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total transaction of $3,583,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $726,910.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,922. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Snap-on by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

