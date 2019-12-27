Brokerages Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.60 Million

Brokerages expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to post sales of $10.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.50 million and the highest is $10.70 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $18.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $64.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.07 million to $65.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $66.50 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $67.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 14.86%.

Several analysts have commented on SANW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of S&W Seed from $4.80 to $4.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.10 on Friday. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $73.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned approximately 1.22% of S&W Seed worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

