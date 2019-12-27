Brokerages Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.30 Million

Analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to announce sales of $460.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $488.79 million and the lowest is $434.74 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $543.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $67.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

