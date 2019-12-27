Brokerages Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Brokerages expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to post $1.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.77 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.41.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.90. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,469,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,065,030.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

