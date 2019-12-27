Brokerages Set $7.00 Target Price for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.13) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned COLLPLANT HOLDI/S an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get COLLPLANT HOLDI/S alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

CLGN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.80. 1,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,582. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative net margin of 94.57% and a negative return on equity of 189.62%. Analysts forecast that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COLLPLANT HOLDI/S

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (CLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.