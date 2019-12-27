Brooke N. Wade Purchases 483,800 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 483,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $580,560.00.

GTE traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,024,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,036. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.49 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 237.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTE shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gran Tierra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

