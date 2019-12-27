Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Raised to $60.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BIP. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $53.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

NYSE BIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,431,000. Partners Value Investments LP bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $128,693,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,041,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,215 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,894,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $89,035,000. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

