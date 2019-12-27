Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Update

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the November 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 850,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,485. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.81.

In other Brunswick news, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $245,221.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 71.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.