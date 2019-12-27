BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 239.45 ($3.15).

Several analysts recently weighed in on BT.A shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded BT Group – CLASS A to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

BT.A stock opened at GBX 196.60 ($2.59) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 193.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 189.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.16. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 243.40 ($3.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Simon Lowth acquired 106,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.