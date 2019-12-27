BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Tops $0.0021

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 44.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. One BTC Lite token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BTC Lite has a market cap of $39,442.00 and $7.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BTC Lite Profile

BTCL is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite.

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

