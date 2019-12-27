Bulwark (BWK) Price Reaches $0.0116 on Major Exchanges

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 71% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Bulwark has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Bulwark has a total market cap of $172,700.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.