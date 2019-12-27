Burst (BURST) Hits Market Cap of $7.87 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Poloniex, Coinroom and Upbit. In the last seven days, Burst has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Burst has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and $28,554.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,076,187,063 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Coinroom, Bittrex, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

