BUZZCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $146,283.00 and $1.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Crex24 and YoBit. Over the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BUZZCoin alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info.

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BUZZCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BUZZCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.