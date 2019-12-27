Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.05% of Byline Bancorp worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 85.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $202,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

BY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens upgraded Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of BY opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $739.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.17%.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.