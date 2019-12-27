Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 482,100 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the November 28th total of 948,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CAE by 8.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 32.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Integre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. CAE has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $28.03.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.51 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CAE’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.