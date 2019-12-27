Callisto Network (CLO) 1-Day Volume Hits $91,243.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $91,243.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.01732598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00061604 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,276,334,076 coins and its circulating supply is 2,231,057,978 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

