Callisto Network (CLO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. Callisto Network has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $87,356.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.01745611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00061257 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,277,686,203 coins and its circulating supply is 2,232,263,693 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

