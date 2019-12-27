Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 677,100 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the November 28th total of 568,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of CLMT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,735. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $286.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. The company had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

