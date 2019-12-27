Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 761,800 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the November 28th total of 543,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLXT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 33.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Calyxt by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,541 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Calyxt by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Calyxt by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Calyxt by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,475. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $220.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.26. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 12.38.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 43.09% and a negative net margin of 1,016.27%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

