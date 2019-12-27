Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT Lowered to $9.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of CMBM opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

