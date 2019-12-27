Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2973 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

BATS:GAA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.75. 3,880 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

