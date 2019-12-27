Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.11 (BATS:GAA)

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of GAA traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,880 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

