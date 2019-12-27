Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2476 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Cambria Global Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

GMOM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,047. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35.

