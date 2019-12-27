Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY) Declares — Dividend of $0.02

Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0244 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

TRTY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.73. 2,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,527. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. Cambria Trinity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $25.64.

