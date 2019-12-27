Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will report sales of $32.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings. Camtek reported sales of $33.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $133.30 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $140.35 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $140.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Camtek had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

CAMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.63. Camtek has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Camtek by 29.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 29,968 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Camtek by 20.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 177,765 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Camtek by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 105,365 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in Camtek by 45.6% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 63,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

