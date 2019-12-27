Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$75.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$72.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of TSE:GOOS traded down C$0.31 on Friday, hitting C$48.88. The company had a trading volume of 374,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,490. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$42.38 and a 1-year high of C$79.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

