Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CM. Citigroup downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,311,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,569,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $987,454,000 after purchasing an additional 278,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,920,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,277,000 after purchasing an additional 81,275 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,986,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,591,000 after purchasing an additional 330,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 46.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,443,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,988,000 after purchasing an additional 778,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CM opened at $82.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.28 and its 200-day moving average is $81.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.27%.

