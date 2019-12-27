Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Down 15.8% in December

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the November 28th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CNI stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.26. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after buying an additional 160,989 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 971,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,610,000 after buying an additional 45,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.