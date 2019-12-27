Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.53.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $65,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $256.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $170.54 and a 1-year high of $256.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $1.20. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.6303 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

