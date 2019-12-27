Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) Short Interest Update

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the November 28th total of 274,200 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 728,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cancer Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cancer Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769,896 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.80% of Cancer Genetics worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CGIX stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,776. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Cancer Genetics has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 139.59% and a negative net margin of 59.28%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

