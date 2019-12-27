Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 242.25 ($3.19).

CAPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 279 ($3.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Peel Hunt upgraded Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

Shares of CAPC opened at GBX 259.70 ($3.42) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 253.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 228.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.18. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 181.40 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 275 ($3.62).

In related news, insider Ian Hawksworth sold 215,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £543,495.96 ($714,938.12).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.