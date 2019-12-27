Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.08% of Cardlytics worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $64.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33. Cardlytics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $65.43.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The company had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In related news, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 316,475 shares of company stock worth $11,914,849 and have sold 421,099 shares worth $23,271,156. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

